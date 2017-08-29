Despite the imprisonment of University of Cape Town serial rapist Patrick Hlomane‚ sexual assaults at the university have not declined.

The 16 cases reported in the first half of the year — almost three a month — match the number in the same period of 2016. The disclosure‚ less than a year after Hlomane was given nine life sentences after he confessed to raping five students in 2015 and 2016‚ came on Tuesday as UCT played host to the third leg of the annual Silent Protest.

The event‚ which highlights issues surrounding rape and sexual violence‚ started at Rhodes University in Grahamstown in 2007‚ and more than 3‚000 people attended the first two legs at Rhodes and in KwaZulu-Natal over the past fortnight.