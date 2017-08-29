South Africa

Student killed at 'alcohol-fuelled' party

29 August 2017 - 15:06 By Sisipho Zamxaka
A final year engineering student was murdered in this WSU residence.
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA

A second Walter Sisulu University student has been killed in a residence‚ apparently with a bread knife during an alcohol-fuelled party in his room.

Final-year electrical engineering student Aphelele Ntobongwana‚ 22‚ from Libode‚ died on Sunday afternoon at Destiny Two male residence‚ in Wynne Street‚ Southernwood‚ East London.

East London police spokeswoman Hazel Mqala confirmed a 23-year-old man appeared in court on Monday in connection with the student’s death‚ but had no further details.

She confirmed they were investigating a case of murder.

The killing apparently happened in front of three other students at the end of a weekend of heavy drinking. The three have been taken for counselling.

In May this year‚ WSU final-year medical student Lwando Mantshontsho was killed at one of the university’s residences in Mthatha.

- DispatchLIVE

