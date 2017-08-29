South Africa

Student leader Dlamini suffers another court setback

29 August 2017 - 11:23 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The case against Fees Must Fall leader Mcebo Dlamini was postponed yet again in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Dlamini is facing charges of theft‚ assault‚ public violence and malicious damage to property in connection with student protests.

His case was postponed to September 7 because his attorney of record is sick.

Dlamini's case has been postponed several times. It was previously postponed because his attorney did not pitch at court.

At an earlier court appearance Dlamini told the media that the case was weighing heavily on him as he should be concentrating on his studies.

"When you want to concentrate‚ you remember‚ you have a court case … This thing is hanging like a sword‚" Dlamini said last month.

