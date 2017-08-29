Supporters of human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso gathered outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court Tuesday morning where he is expected to appear again during the day.

Omotoso faces 22 charges related to contravening the Sexual Offences Act. He allegedly trafficked women and girls from various branches of his church and took them to a house in Umhlanga Rocks‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ where they were allegedly sexually exploited.

He was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on April 20 this year.

Omotoso was denied bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in June. He will bring another bail application today‚ based on new facts.

- HeraldLIVE