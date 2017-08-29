South Africa

Supporters gather as pastor Omotoso due in court

29 August 2017 - 10:35 By Heraldlive
Supporters of pastor Timothy Omotoso gathered outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.
Image: Annelisa Swana/The Herald

Supporters of human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso gathered outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court Tuesday morning where he is expected to appear again during the day.

Omotoso faces 22 charges related to contravening the Sexual Offences Act. He allegedly trafficked women and girls from various branches of his church and took them to a house in Umhlanga Rocks‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ where they were allegedly sexually exploited.

He was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport on April 20 this year.

Omotoso was denied bail in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court in June. He will bring another bail application today‚ based on new facts.

- HeraldLIVE

