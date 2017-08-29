Ward councillor witnesses Hillbrow theatre shootout

A ward councillor witnessed a shootout between the suspect accused of the Hillbrow theatre shooting and a security guard minutes before he was arrested on Sunday.

DA ward councillor Tracey Lourenco was on her way to a baby shower at about 10am on Sunday with her daughter Samantha‚ 30‚ and her seven- and three-year-old grandsons.

She took the slipway off Modderfontein Road and was driving between Greenstone Mall and Stoneridge Centre in Edenvale in Ekurhuleni. She stopped short of a traffic circle when an alleged robber and a security guard ran in front of her car.

The security guard was chasing the suspect who turned around intermittently and fired at the security guard with his handgun.

“You could see the bullets hitting the ground. We could see the grass and the stones flying.”