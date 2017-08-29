"Men will always have power and no matter how we women try to be equal with them we will never be equal."

These are the words of Lerato*‚ a woman who participated in a study by the Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation (CSVR) on violence against women‚ which looked at the prevalence of the problem in South Africa and how the country is failing its women.

In the case study‚ Lerato details her past which includes numerous cases of violence‚ including a horrific gang rape and her family's apathy after the incident.

"We were raped by nine guys‚" she was quoted as saying. "The next door neighbour… heard screams and cries and decided to call the police.

"I was then sent home by the police and they told my stepmother and my biological father what had happened. My father didn't feel sorry for me; all he said was 'yes you are a useless child‚ you deserved to be raped by those boys‚ you wanted to be raped'‚" she told the researchers.