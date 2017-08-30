54 dodgy vehicles found transporting kids in JMPD blitz
In the last two days the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has found fault in at least 54 vehicles which ferry school children around the city.
"The infringements ranged from worn tires‚ expired license discs and overloading‚" Michael Sun‚ Member of Mayoral Committee for Public Safety‚ said on Wednesday.
Each of these vehicles were issued citations. The City's traffic officials have intensified their checks on scholar transport after a driver‚ carrying primary school children and a toddler Monday crashed into a tree in Soweto on Monday morning‚ injuring about a dozen children‚ Allegations were that the driver was drunk.
The children were headed to Meredale Primary‚ Naturena Primary‚ Rainbow Primary‚ Ditawana Primary and Mondeor Toddlers.
Gauteng's Education Department said seven of the children were taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where two were immediately discharged. Five remained at hospital. Two were critical while the three were reported to be in a stable condition.
Another four were sent to Lilian Ngoyi Clinic and discharged immediately after receiving medical attention.
One was sent to Tshepo Temba Hospital. He had suffered critical head injuries.
“It is disturbing to note that the said driver was allegedly speeding and under the influence of alcohol. Parents really need to be careful on who they employ to transport their children to schools. I am pleased that law enforcement agencies acted swiftly and arrested him‚" said Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.
Sun agreed‚ calling on parents and schools to pay attention to the condition of the vehicles transporting the children to school and the fitness of the drivers.
"The safety of our residents‚ especially our children‚ is top priority for the city. Many of the most gruesome accidents on our roads are caused by unroadworthy vehicles. We will continue with this operation to ensure that irresponsible vehicle owners are dealt with without delay‚” said Sun.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP