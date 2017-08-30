In the last two days the Johannesburg Metro Police Department has found fault in at least 54 vehicles which ferry school children around the city.

"The infringements ranged from worn tires‚ expired license discs and overloading‚" Michael Sun‚ Member of Mayoral Committee for Public Safety‚ said on Wednesday.

Each of these vehicles were issued citations. The City's traffic officials have intensified their checks on scholar transport after a driver‚ carrying primary school children and a toddler Monday crashed into a tree in Soweto on Monday morning‚ injuring about a dozen children‚ Allegations were that the driver was drunk.