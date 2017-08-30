South Africa

Bakkie overturns leaving 14 injured

30 August 2017 - 20:17 By Timeslive
Fourteen people were left injured this afternoon when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled off the R553 in Vanderbijlpark.
Fourteen people were left injured this afternoon when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled off the R553 in Vanderbijlpark.
Image: Facebook/ER24

Fourteen people were injured on Wednesday afternoon when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on the R553 in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal triangle.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ had arrived on the scene to find the bakkie lying some distance off the side of the road. The occupants that had been on the back of the bakkie had been ejected and were lying across the road.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that fourteen had been injured. Four patients had sustained critical injuries while the remaining ten had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. One of the critically injured was later airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment‚” Meiring said. . The remaining injured were transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.

READ MORE

Driver arrested after crashing into tree while carrying 13 children

The driver of the vehicle which collided with a tree on Monday while transporting pupils in Soweto has been arrested.
News
2 days ago

US navy recovers remains of all sailors missing after USS McCain collision

The US Navy on Monday confirmed recovery of the remains of all 10 sailors killed after the warship John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel in ...
News
2 days ago

Two killed‚ several injured in crash in Roodepoort

Two people were killed and several others injured when a kombi and a minivan collided in the Roodepoort area west of Johannesburg on Friday night.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Bakkie overturns leaving 14 injured South Africa
  2. Municipality apologises for destroying occupied shacks South Africa
  3. Some dams start to recover after drought South Africa
  4. NGOs threaten protests over ‘crippling’ bank charges South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X