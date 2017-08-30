Bakkie overturns leaving 14 injured

Fourteen people were injured on Wednesday afternoon when the bakkie they were travelling in rolled on the R553 in Vanderbijlpark in the Vaal triangle.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that ER24 paramedics‚ along with other services‚ had arrived on the scene to find the bakkie lying some distance off the side of the road. The occupants that had been on the back of the bakkie had been ejected and were lying across the road.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that fourteen had been injured. Four patients had sustained critical injuries while the remaining ten had sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and the critically injured provided with advanced life support interventions. One of the critically injured was later airlifted by the ER24 Oneplan Helicopter to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment‚” Meiring said. . The remaining injured were transported to various hospitals in the area for further treatment.