The man alleged to have doused his girlfriend with petrol and set alight her in Atteridgeville at the weekend has been arrested‚ said Gauteng police.

The 41-year-old was nabbed in Limpopo in the early hours of Friday morning‚ said Lieutenant-Colonel Kay Makhubela.

"He was on the run after he allegedly set alight his girlfriend‚ aged 38-years-old‚ in an Atteridgeville informal settlement on Sunday. She later died in hospital‚" said Makhubela.