South Africa

Couple jumps off second floor to escape armed robbers

30 August 2017 - 11:43 By Alex Patrick and Georgina Chappel
A couple was forced to jump from the second floor of their Hartbeespoort home to escape armed robbers. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

A couple had to jump from the second floor of their Hartbeespoort home to escape armed robbers on Tuesday afternoon.

Pumi Shange (26) and Blessing Hlope (30) were forced to make the jump off their balcony in Karel Street‚ Schoemansville‚ after armed robbers crashed through their downstairs kitchen door at about 1pm.

According to police the robbers broke down the door with rocks before storming the house.

The men‚ allegedly armed‚ then burst into Shange’s room where she was forced to jump off the balcony to get to safety.

She broke her leg in the fall.

Hlope told police that he heard the commotion and likewise made the decision to jump.

Hlope said that the pair was able to get to the road despite Shange’s injury‚ where they were able to flag down neighbourhood watch.

Neighbourhood watch and police were on the scene shortly after but the robbers had fled.

A television set and laptop were stolen.

