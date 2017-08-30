Drowned school boy wasn't wearing life jacket

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst confirmed that the children had not been wearing flotation devices.

“Witnesses say that eight children had been taken around the dam on the raft by a guide from the facility of an outdoor venue‚ when three children fell off the raft into the water.

“Two of the three children were pulled out of the water by the guide that leapt in to save them‚ whilst the third remained submerged for approximately ten minutes‚” Herbst added. The child was declared dead at the scene.

Department of Education spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa said that an investigation into the events leading to the death of the child had been launched.

“Everyone in the Department of Education feels the loss of a child and our prayers go to the family and to Lee Primary School during this difficult time.”

“We hope that an investigation will be able to reveal more information‚ including whether the deceased and his other school mates were indeed wearing life jackets or not‚” he added.

A woman‚ who would only give her name as Anne‚ confirmed she was an owner of the farm.

She refused to comment on whether the children had been wearing life jackets‚ saying that she needed to speak to her attorney first.