The student who received a payment of R14.1 million - instead of R1‚400 - spent double what was originally believed - her spending spree now totals R818‚000‚ according to the company that administers financial aid allowances at the Walter Sisulu University.

Intellimali said it would probe a fraud case.

Michael Ansell‚ CEO of the company‚ said in a statement on Wednesday that the student had spent R818 000 of the R14 million that had accidentally been paid to her five months ago.

"The investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken against the student.

"Intellimali is currently in talks with NSFAS and WSU to determine the most appropriate action to be taken‚" Ansell said in the statement.