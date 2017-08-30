I’m the sole shareholder of Lodidox‚ says Manyi

Lodidox bought the Gupta's media interests with a loan from them.

Times Media had sent a lawyer’s letter asking for the details of the shareholders of Lodidox.

Section 26 of the Companies Act requires businesses to divulge all shareholders on request and failure to do so within 14 days is a criminal offence.

Manyi chose a media conference to broadcast his answer live on TV to "put the matter to rest".

This was even as he on Sunday tweeted that he would no longer do any more media interviews about his purchase.