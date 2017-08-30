This is what Intellimali‚ the company that manages payments on behalf of the Walter Sisulu University‚ has to say about the R14 million controversy currently rocking the Eastern Cape university.

In June 2017‚ a student at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) East London received an over allocation of her monthly food allowance. While all other students received their usual monthly allocation of R1‚400; she received in error an allocation of R14.1 million.

The student‚ whose name is known to Intellimali‚ did not report the oversight but chose rather to access the funds.

When the error was discovered in early August 2017‚ she had misappropriated R818‚000.

During the period in question‚ Intellimali was managing the monthly food allowance of R1‚400 for thousands of students at WSU. Only one student received the incorrect funding.

Regardless of the outcome of the investigation referred to later‚ Intellimali takes full administrative and financial responsibility for the incident. Neither the funder‚ National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) nor the university (WSU) have erred in any way and they are not responsible for this.