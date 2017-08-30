Ironic Facebook post as WSU student denies wrongdoing

"Funds meant for the poor have been stolen." This is an extract of a Facebook post under the same name as the student who stands accused of misspending over R800‚000 after R14.1 million of taxpayer money was paid to her in error.

Her name is being withheld. She denies any wrongdoing.

The student‚ in a message to her friends on Wednesday‚ blamed the student aid administration for the mistake and claimed that she was the one who notified authorities.