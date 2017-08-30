While the justice department is finding ways to ensure the safety of inmates and eliminate the cost of ferrying them between courts and prisons‚ this is not always effective.

On Wednesday‚ Sandile Mantsoe who is accused of murdering his girlfriend‚ Karabo Mokoena‚ appeared via live stream at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court but proceedings had to be postponed as he needed to be physically present to receive his indictment.

While proceedings got under way in court‚ Mantsoe was in a room at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre‚ also known as Sun City prison.

Appearing before Magistrate Piet Du Plessis‚ his case was promptly postponed.

Du Plessis said the matter could not proceed as he needed to physically hand Mantsoe the indictment.

“The indictments must be handed to the accused and I cannot do that on the screen‚” du Plessis said.