Several struggling NGOs have pleaded with banks to stop charging them crippling bank charges or face nationwide protests and even legal action.

The NGOs‚ under the South African Non-Profit Organisations Federation (Sanpof)‚ claim they are subjected to high bank charges as if they are profit-making businesses.

“We’re not in the business of business‚ we’re in the business of community development‚” said Sanpof president Nkululeko Nxesi.

On Wednesday‚ representatives of NGOs from across Gauteng marched to the head offices of the Banking Association South Africa (Basa) in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ to complain about crippling bank charges taking up to over 10% of their donor‚ private sector and state funding.