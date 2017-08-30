Paramedics responded to a suspected drowning at a popular outdoor children's entertainment venue in Umhlali‚ north of Durban‚ on Wednesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said they were called to Lucky Linton Gold Mine where CPR was administered to a six-year old child.

The child was with teachers and other pupils from a school in Darnall‚ KwaDukuza‚ on a school outing.

Herbst said it was understood the boy had been "underwater for approximately five minutes".

The owner‚ who did not give his name‚ said he was travelling to the venue after calling paramedics.

The venue is popular for birthday parties and school excursions.

This is a developing story.