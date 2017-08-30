South Africa

6-year-old drowns at school outing

30 August 2017 - 13:19 By Timeslive
Witnesses say that eight children had been taken around the dam on the raft by a guide from the facility of an outdoor venue, when three children fell off the raft into the water.
Witnesses say that eight children had been taken around the dam on the raft by a guide from the facility of an outdoor venue, when three children fell off the raft into the water.
Image: IPSS Rescue via Facebook

Paramedics responded to a suspected drowning at a popular outdoor children's entertainment venue in Umhlali‚ north of Durban‚ on Wednesday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said they were called to Lucky Linton Gold Mine where CPR was administered to a six-year old child.

The child was with teachers and other pupils from a school in Darnall‚ KwaDukuza‚ on a school outing.

Herbst said it was understood the boy had been "underwater for approximately five minutes".

The owner‚ who did not give his name‚ said he was travelling to the venue after calling paramedics.

The venue is popular for birthday parties and school excursions.

This is a developing story.

Most read

  1. Law enforcement agencies slammed for laxity over illicit financial flows South Africa
  2. Former Durban school principal's fraud trial stalls South Africa
  3. No human cases of avian flu in SA South Africa
  4. Some 60‚000 birds culled as avian flu lands in KZN South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

‘No Gupta offices left here’: Manyi on his company’s shareholding
Houston imposes night curfew to prevent looting
X