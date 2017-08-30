The former head of Africa’s most successful rhino conservation agency has sprung to the defence of local rhino baron John Hume.

Dr George Hughes is a zoologist and former game ranger‚ who rose through the ranks to become chief executive of the renowned Natal Parks Board.

He lauded Hume's efforts to multiply the species at a time when more than 1‚000 rhinos are butchered each year by criminal poaching syndicates.

“John is one of the most successful rhino farmers the country has seen and should be lauded for creating a population of real significance. He has been doing what the formal conservation agencies have been promoting for decades‚” Hughes said.

Hughes said Hume should be praised rather than pilloried for his attempts to breed rhinos and sell the horns legally without killing them.

All the world's surviving African white rhino are descended from a tiny remnant population of about 50 rhinos in the iMfolozi Game Reserve‚ which was guarded and slowly multiplied by the Natal Parks Board by moving them to public and private reserves across the continent.

Hughes has advocated for the resumption of controlled horn trading for several decades.

He presided over several game auctions where the Natal Parks Board (now Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife) encouraged private ranchers like Hume to buy rhinos in an attempt to multiply their numbers as an insurance policy against illegal poaching.

Hume is the largest private rhino owner in the world‚ with a herd of 1‚500 in the North West province.

Hume has been making global headlines recently after announcing plans to sell an initial 500kg of his 6 ton horn stockpile in an online auction.