About 60‚000 birds have been culled at a poultry farm in Vryheid after an outbreak of avian influenza in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Dr Ziyanda Majokweni‚ director of Poultry Disease Management Agency at the South African Poultry Association‚ said the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus was detected on a commercial layer poultry farm on August 17.

“Approximately 60‚000 birds have been culled on the farm‚” she said on Wednesday.