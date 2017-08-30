Over the past year South Africa has endured one of its worst droughts. Some dams across the country are now starting to show signs of improvement‚ while others have experienced a decline‚ the Department of Water and Sanitation said on Wednesday.

In KwaZulu-Natal‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ Durban‚ Northern KwaZulu-Natal and the South Coast water restrictions remain in place to save the little water that is available.

“The Umgeni System which comprises of the Albert Falls‚ Nagle and Inanda dams has experienced a decline in water levels. The Inanda dam is down at 61% from 61% last week.

“Last year at this time it was at 65.3%. Albert Falls dam is at 27.4% from 27.9% last week. Nagle dam is at 67.2 % from 66.5% last week. Last year at the same time it was at 66.7%. Hazelmere dam has decreased to 104.5% from 106.4% last week .The entire KwaZulu-Natal province is at 51.9%‚ a decrease from 52.4% last week .Last year this time the province was at 43.9%‚” the department said.