After #FeesMustFall‚ marks are falling. For the past 10 years‚ the University of Cape Town human genetics honours class has had a 100% pass rate‚ but academics say this year’s class is struggling.

For the past 10 years‚ the University of Cape Town human genetics honours class has had a 100% pass rate‚ but academics say this year’s class is struggling.

Associate professor Collet Dandara and two colleagues say several clues link poor marks with protests. “Most affected universities failed to complete last year’s programmes‚” they write in the September edition of the South African Medical Journal.

While UCT’s health sciences faculty opted for a “mini-semester” in January‚ other universities went ahead with exams in guarded venues during the final days of the protests‚ “while still others seem to have used marks students had achieved up to the beginning of the protests as the final marks reflected on certificates”.