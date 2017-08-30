Student goes on 'lavish' spending spree after accidental R14m allowance

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that a female student in the Eastern Cape had received the payment about five months ago.

"People started complaining after she started living a very lavish lifestyle‚" Tukwayo said.

Tukwayo said there were specific merchants where students were able to use the money to buy books and food‚ so the university would investigate how the student was able to buy some of the goods she bought.

"Some students picked this up from the very lavish lifestyle she started living. We will also be looking into how this money was spent to buy some of the expensive goods‚" Tukwayo said.