Three of the five men arrested for an alleged assault of a black couple at a KFC chicken outlet earlier this month were denied bail on Wednesday.

Pretoria North Magistrate Mothloki Rapulana said Stephan Nel‚ 39‚ DJ van Rooyen‚ 21‚ and Joshua Schultz‚ 21‚ have failed to prove it was in the interests of justice to release them on bail.

"Bail is therefore denied for accused 1 (Nel)‚ accused 2 (Van Rooyen) and accused 5 (Schultz)‚" Rapulana said.

Ockert Muller‚ 20‚ was released on bail on August 4 - a day after the incident - and Marius Harding‚ 21‚ abandoned his bail bid.