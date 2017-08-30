Two employees of a Johannesburg City Power contractor have been arrested for fraud‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday.

Mashaba said the duo worked for Setheo Engineering‚ which was awarded a contract by City Power in 2015 to build a R126 million substation in Eldorado Park. They will appear in the Johannesburg Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday. Mashaba said the city had a problematic history with Setheo Engineering.

"It (Setheo) was the same company that colluded with the two City Power officials‚ who were in June suspended‚ for a forward payment of almost R66 million‚ without evidence of any physical work done at the substation‚" Mashaba said in a statement. "The case was brought to my attention earlier this year‚ when employees of sub-contractors connected to the construction project protested against City Power’s main contractor‚ Setheo‚ and threatened to burn the substation down.

"Community leaders of Eldorado Park and surrounds prevented the attempted destruction of the substation‚ which is used to supply electricity to Eldorado Park and surrounding areas." Mashaba said the arrests followed an oversight visit with all stakeholders‚ including representatives from Setheo Engineering‚ to the substation in late June.

The Johannesburg High Court in July dismissed an urgent application by Setheo to interdict Mashaba from tweeting about its contract with City Power.

Setheo had also sought to interdict Mashaba and the City of Johannesburg and any of its employees from tweeting or issuing media statements about the allegedly corrupt contract until a Hawks investigation had been concluded.

Setheo told The Times back then that "someone was taking a very naïve and simplistic view of a complex project".