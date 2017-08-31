Accusations of corruption at SABC interviews

Prospective SABC board member Nomvuyiso Batyi has been accused of “corruption” for not reporting former communications minister Faith Muthambi to the police for trying to “unduly influence” her.

The accusation was levelled against Batyi during interviews for the SABC board in parliament on Thursday.

MPs grilled Batyi‚ an Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) councillor‚ on why she didn’t report Muthambi after she allegedly offered her the position of Icasa chairperson in return for giving the Gupta family a TV broadcasting licence.

MPs interviewed another 12 candidates on Thursday during the second day of interviews.