A scheduled public engagement with Sandton residents this weekend to help resolve billing queries has had to be postponed as City of Johannesburg workers are on strike in solidarity with arrested colleagues.

Rabelani Dagada‏‚ the Member of Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Finance at the City of Johannesburg‚ warned they would face disciplinary action over the illegal work stoppage.

Thirteen officials were arrested in a joint operation between the Hawks and the city’s Group Forensic Department on charges of fraud‚ theft and corruption last week.

Dagada indicated that he initially had a sympathetic stance towards their concerns.

"Staff within the Revenue Shared Services Centre initially abandoned workstations on Friday‚ 25 August‚ after the arrest of 10 of their colleagues on allegations of corruption. I met with staff on Monday to empathise with those who claimed to be traumatised by the arrest of their colleagues and offered my support. I also urged all staff to return to work within 24 hours‚" he said in a statement via Twitter.

However‚ he said‚ "Despite an agreement to resume their duties on Tuesday‚ 29 August‚ employees within RSSC have embarked on an illegal work stoppage".

The current work stoppages are not in compliance with requirements of the Labour Relations Act‚ said Dagada.

"City employees involved in illegal work stoppages will have no protection from dismissal under the Labour Relations Act.

"Unequivocally‚ disciplinary action will be instituted against everyone involved in illegal work stoppages."

Confirming the postponement of the September 2 public engagement event as a result of the work stoppage‚ he said an announcement will be made soon on the date for the next Billing Open Day.