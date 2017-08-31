South Africa

Cash freed up for student accommodation‚ social housing in 5 Metros

31 August 2017 - 14:15 By Timeslive
Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Lindiwe Sisulu. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

Over R650 million is being given to the cities of Johannesburg‚ Tshwane‚ Cape Town‚ Mangaung and Ekurhuleni for student accommodation‚ social housing‚ upgrading of informal settlements and acquisition of land for human settlements development.

The funding is being redirected from the Urban Settlements Development Grant‚ Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced on Thursday.

"South Africa is facing urbanisation challenges as young people move to cities to seek better economic opportunities. With this financial commitment we are enabling Provinces and Metros to respond to these challenges. This will include responding to student accommodation and adequate housing for low income earners‚" Sisulu said in a statement after a meeting with MECs of Human Settlements.

Provincial MECs of Human Settlements will work closely with the Executive Mayors in ensuring that the funds are not used for anything else but are allocated to human settlements departments within metros."

Sisulu also sent a warning to developers and property owners who allow their land and buildings to be invaded.

"Property owners have a responsibility to ensure that their properties are guarded. When they see illegal occupations taking place they must act immediately and report it to law enforcement agencies. l will be meeting with property owners to indicate my views about this‚ municipalities and law enforcement agencies must take action immediately when cases of illegal occupations have been reported‚” said Sisulu.

WSU residences a disgrace

Broken showers, blocked toilets and a lack of study areas are just some of the hardships faced by Walter Sisulu University students living at ...
News
1 month ago

Wrangle over student residence at UCT

UCT has refuted claims by student leaders that as many as 29 students were being “evicted” from residences for not paying fees.
News
2 months ago

Bed shortage crisis at university - 'No student will sleep alone tonight'

Four Durban University of Technology students were last week forced to share a single bed at a residence as a housing crisis at the university ...
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Bodies of missing Harmony Gold miners found South Africa
  2. Rates of conviction in human trafficking cases 'disturbingly' low South Africa
  3. Sick health system puts top hospitals under pressure South Africa
  4. Cash for seats probe continues at UKZN South Africa
  5. Call for entries: 2017 Premier’s Entrepreneurship Recognition Awards South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema says Zuma thinks Parliament is his territory when EFF is absent
'SABC board is waiting for Father Christmas': Hlaudi Motsoeneng lambasts new ...
X