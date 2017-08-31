Over R650 million is being given to the cities of Johannesburg‚ Tshwane‚ Cape Town‚ Mangaung and Ekurhuleni for student accommodation‚ social housing‚ upgrading of informal settlements and acquisition of land for human settlements development.

The funding is being redirected from the Urban Settlements Development Grant‚ Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu announced on Thursday.

"South Africa is facing urbanisation challenges as young people move to cities to seek better economic opportunities. With this financial commitment we are enabling Provinces and Metros to respond to these challenges. This will include responding to student accommodation and adequate housing for low income earners‚" Sisulu said in a statement after a meeting with MECs of Human Settlements.

Provincial MECs of Human Settlements will work closely with the Executive Mayors in ensuring that the funds are not used for anything else but are allocated to human settlements departments within metros."

Sisulu also sent a warning to developers and property owners who allow their land and buildings to be invaded.

"Property owners have a responsibility to ensure that their properties are guarded. When they see illegal occupations taking place they must act immediately and report it to law enforcement agencies. l will be meeting with property owners to indicate my views about this‚ municipalities and law enforcement agencies must take action immediately when cases of illegal occupations have been reported‚” said Sisulu.