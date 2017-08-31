Five bags of cash stolen from a security company in Cape Town were seized hours later in Beaufort West‚ the Hawks said on Thursday.

Two guards at the Fidelity depot in Blackheath were arrested after video footage showed them dropping the bags out of a cash van before ending their shift on Wednesday evening‚ said Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

The bags were picked up by a couple in a car following them. “Information on the VW Polo was circulated and all law enforcement agencies were on alert for the said vehicle until it was spotted near Beaufort West‚ where it was intercepted and a couple arrested‚” said Ramovha.

“An undisclosed amount of cash was found in their possession‚ and further investigations led to the arrest of a third couple also around the same area‚ bringing the total number of arrests to six.”

The suspects‚ aged between 25 and 43‚ are expected to appear in Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of theft and possession of suspected stolen property.