CPUT guard sustains head injury in student protest

He said the unrest was related to the removal of a private security from campus and an insistence by student leaders that in-sourced workers “leave their posts and travel to Bellville campus to sign contracts”.

Said Nhlapo: “[This is] despite a direct instruction that they should not leave their work stations and that the contracts would be signed at their respective campuses.”

He said much of the tension related to the suspension of four student leaders who are alleged to have disrupted classes on Wednesday.

“The decision to suspend these students was taken after several attempts at reconciliation from the university management were snubbed‚” said Nhlapo.

“The continued disruption of the academic programme and the blatant damage to university property can no longer be condoned.”

CPUT spokesman Lauren Kansley said the situation was calm at the Bellville campus.