CPUT guard sustains head injury in student protest
A guard sustained a head injury after he and his colleagues were “ambushed” on Thursday by protesters at the Cape Town campus of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.
The man was treated by paramedics for a head injury after his shield and helmet were taken from him and he was struck with a rock.
Private security here at CPUT say they were 'ambushed' by protesters. This man's shield&helmet were taken&then hit with a rock. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/kTdmiJgeWy— Anthony Molyneaux (@AJGMolyneaux) August 31, 2017
“A security situation has arisen at Cape Town campus and reports are that a small group of protesting students are attacking private security and attempting to clear buildings with force‚” said CPUT acting vice-chancellor Dr Chris Nhlapo.
#CPUT #CapeTown protesters on campus @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/ddP9CQv9u9— Lancito⚛️ (@Lancitorelo) August 31, 2017
He said the unrest was related to the removal of a private security from campus and an insistence by student leaders that in-sourced workers “leave their posts and travel to Bellville campus to sign contracts”.
Said Nhlapo: “[This is] despite a direct instruction that they should not leave their work stations and that the contracts would be signed at their respective campuses.”
He said much of the tension related to the suspension of four student leaders who are alleged to have disrupted classes on Wednesday.
“The decision to suspend these students was taken after several attempts at reconciliation from the university management were snubbed‚” said Nhlapo.
“The continued disruption of the academic programme and the blatant damage to university property can no longer be condoned.”
CPUT spokesman Lauren Kansley said the situation was calm at the Bellville campus.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP