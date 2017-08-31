Gang-raped teen terrified

A 15-year-old girl who was gang-raped and injured so badly she had to undergo a hysterectomy now lives in constant fear.

Nolwazi Xaba* lives with her family in Duduza, 50km east of Johannesburg. She has not only been forced to live with terrible injuries that have left her unable to have children, but she is also terrified - both of telling the truth and of lying about what happened.

The teenager was threatened by the nine men who attacked her and told her that if she laid a case against them they would kill her family and do the same to her younger sister as they did to her.

It has been only a month since the attack that wrecked her life.