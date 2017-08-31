iPhones, weaves, whiskey: How 'millionaire' student spent R818,000 in 73 days

Jealousy drove the outing of "multimillionaire'' student Sibongile Mani, 27.

When the lavish parties grew wilder and the invites were not forthcoming, her political opponents at Walter Sisulu University in Mthatha let the R14.1-million cat out the bag.

From June 1, when the money from a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) mistakenly landed in her account, Mani - a second-year accountancy student and a branch secretary of Pasma, the student wing of the PAC - spent an average of R11,000 a day.

Speaking yesterday she said: "It's difficult, very difficult but I will get through [it]."

Asked to tell her side of the story, Mani said: "I am not ready."