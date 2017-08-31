'It's difficult,' says R14-million bonanza student

Sibongile Mani, the Walter Sisulu University student at the centre of an accidental R14-million payout, said she will get through the experience.

"It's difficult, very difficult but I will get through [it]," said Mani, who had allegedly spent more than R800,000 after an administrative error saw her receive R14-million for food and book allowances.

Asked to tell her side of the story, Mani said: "I am not ready."

Intellimali CEO Michael Ansell said on Wednesday the company would be taking full financial and administrative responsibility after Mani had apparently "misappropriated" R818,000 in what the company described as an "unprecedented" event in its 10 year history.

"The investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken against the student," Ansell said on Wednesday.

"Intellimali is currently in talks with NSFAS and WSU to determine the most appropriate action to be taken," he said in a statement.

Ansell said the funds were paid over in June, and the error was only discovered in early August after she had spent a big amount of money.