South Africa

KZN councillor gunned down

31 August 2017 - 09:00 By Nathi Olifant
Mkhambathini Local Municipality's Ward 3 councillor Kwazi Everlast Mkhize was outside Pietermaritzburg‚ on Wednesday night. File photo.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

An ANC councillor has been gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal as political killings continue to ravage the province.

Mkhambathini Local Municipality's Ward 3 councillor Kwazi Everlast Mkhize was shot after attending a branch executive committee meeting at Inkanyezini Community Hall near Camperdown‚ outside Pietermaritzburg‚ on Wednesday night. Mkhize was a new councillor‚ elected in August 2016.

According to his comrades at the municipality‚ he has faced a barrage of revolt and accusations since his election.

"Apart from a series of community protests he had faced since he was elected last year‚ he has also been accused of at least two rapes and a string of other things. This was merely a political thing as these matters never even went to court‚" said a source inside the municipality on Wednesday morning.

Moses Mabhida ANC regional secretary Mzi Zuma confirmed Mkhize's murder and said he was gunned down by unknown assailants.

