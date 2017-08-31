KZN councillor gunned down
An ANC councillor has been gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal as political killings continue to ravage the province.
Mkhambathini Local Municipality's Ward 3 councillor Kwazi Everlast Mkhize was shot after attending a branch executive committee meeting at Inkanyezini Community Hall near Camperdown‚ outside Pietermaritzburg‚ on Wednesday night. Mkhize was a new councillor‚ elected in August 2016.
According to his comrades at the municipality‚ he has faced a barrage of revolt and accusations since his election.
"Apart from a series of community protests he had faced since he was elected last year‚ he has also been accused of at least two rapes and a string of other things. This was merely a political thing as these matters never even went to court‚" said a source inside the municipality on Wednesday morning.
Moses Mabhida ANC regional secretary Mzi Zuma confirmed Mkhize's murder and said he was gunned down by unknown assailants.
"He had just attended an extended BEC [branch executive committee] meeting‚ where he was reporting on development projects in his ward. He was gunned down around 7.30pm. A life cut short at 34 years of age‚" said Zuma.
"We wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family‚ his comrades in the ANC‚ colleagues in councils‚ friends‚ his community that he served with dedication and passion up to the last day yesterday‚" said Zuma.
Mkhambathini is one of seven local municipalities under uMgungundlovu District Municipality and ANC's Moses Mabhida region in the heart of the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.
Mkhize's killing comes as the province is hosting the Moerane Commission‚ which is probing political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
The ANC has committed to give evidence at the R15 million commission‚ which was established by Premier Willies Mchunu.
The regional ANC leadership will visit the family on Thursday morning.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP