Racial tension between Indian homeowners and black shack dwellers in Cato Manor underscores a legal wrangle over land invasions expected to play out in the Durban High Court on Friday.

Forceful evictions prompted protest action by the shack dwellers movement last week despite the existence of a Durban High Court interdict preventing the municipality from demolishing‚ burning‚ removing or otherwise destroying and disposing of housing structures.

And now on the fringes‚ a civic body called Ethekwini Affected Residents Movement is expected to stage a protest on the steps of the court in opposition to illegal land invasions.

A spokesperson‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ said that racial tensions had bubbled to the surface. “There were some racial problems when the land invasions started in Cato Manor. They [shack dwellers] were walking around with posters saying Indians must go home‚” he said.

“Our involvement is to ensure that racial tensions don’t spin out of control. Everyone has a right to a home and we shouldn’t be attacking a single race group. We should stand up against the illegality of it‚ taking something that doesn’t belong to you.

“It impacts on the safety and security of all. We are not against their right to houses‚ in fact we agree‚ we are against taking something illegally‚” he said.

However S’bu Zikode‚ of Abahlali baseMjondolo‚ said that the planned protest by the civic body had nothing to do with land occupation.

“We are aware of racist remarks that they have been making on their Whatsapp groups. We have our sources in their ranks. We have heard that they are declaring war and that the sentiment is anti-shack dwellers and not only about land occupation‚” he said.

“It is sad to see this hatred and in my view this is linked to deep-seated hatred against poor‚ black impoverished people.”

He claimed that homeowners had regularly fired live ammunition into the settlement at night. “I want to warn against violence they are perpetrating. They have been shooting at occupants on that land. It is not their fight‚ it is the job of the police to react and prevent any crime.

“If they feel that occupation is a criminal act they should still not take the law into their own hands‚” Zikode said.

He warned that any act of violence could provoke “a war” and that matters could easily slip out of control.

“They stand on their roofs and shoot into the settlement and we have reported to the police. Every night they shoot at the people there. They are provoking a war.”