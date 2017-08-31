A hijacking went completely wrong for a 25-year-old man caught in Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga.

The man is alleged to have hijacked an Audi A4 in Kanonkop‚ Middelburg‚ on Wednesday afternoon‚ said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

"According to information at police disposal the suspect hijacked and placed the owner of the vehicle in the boot‚ then drove off‚" said Bhembe.

"As he was driving away‚ it appears that he lost control after failing to stop at some traffic lights and the vehicle dived into a ditch." A good Samaritan couple raced to his aid but were shocked when‚ instead of accepting their help‚ he pulled a gun on them.

"He reportedly pulled the trigger but nothing happened‚" said Bhembe.