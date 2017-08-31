Luck runs out for Middelburg hijacker
A hijacking went completely wrong for a 25-year-old man caught in Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga.
The man is alleged to have hijacked an Audi A4 in Kanonkop‚ Middelburg‚ on Wednesday afternoon‚ said Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.
"According to information at police disposal the suspect hijacked and placed the owner of the vehicle in the boot‚ then drove off‚" said Bhembe.
"As he was driving away‚ it appears that he lost control after failing to stop at some traffic lights and the vehicle dived into a ditch." A good Samaritan couple raced to his aid but were shocked when‚ instead of accepting their help‚ he pulled a gun on them.
"He reportedly pulled the trigger but nothing happened‚" said Bhembe.
The alleged hijacker then fled on foot but the man who had tried to help him gave chase.
"A police van happened to be patrolling in the area. The man motioned to the police to stop and briefed them what had happened‚" said Bhembe.
The police then gave chase and the couple returned to the vehicle.
"They heard a knock coming from inside the boot. When they opened it they discovered the owner of the vehicle‚" Bhembe said.
At that point‚ the police had caught up with the suspect and arrested him.
The couple as well as the hijack victim confirmed that he was the man behind the incident.
The man is to appear in court soon.
