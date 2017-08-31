Members of Parliament have expressed concern over South Africa's low conviction rates for cases involving human trafficking of women and children.

Over 170 women and children were the victims of human trafficking in the last year‚ but convictions were only secured in nine cases‚ Parliament has heard.

Briefing Parliament's multi-party women's caucus on the issue of human trafficking of women and children‚ the Hawks' Major-General Sylvia Ledwaba said that of the 176 victims recorded for the 2016/17 year‚ the vast majority (117) were from Malawi‚ 27 came from South Africa‚ while 17 were from Swaziland. Mozambican‚ Thai‚ Zimbabwean and Congolese nationals made up the remainder.