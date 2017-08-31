Terror accused Thulsie twins head for trial

It’s been over a year since the matter against Johannesburg twins‚ Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie‚ started and the case is finally ready for trial.

The pair appeared in matching black regalia‚ along with matching head scarfs and big glasses in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday as they were served with their indictment.

The matter was transferred to the High Court.

They will appear on October 20 for the pre-trial.

As they were led down to the court cells‚ the twins slung their backpacks onto their shoulders and looked at the packed court gallery.