South Africa

Terror accused Thulsie twins head for trial

31 August 2017 - 12:43 By Naledi Shange
Brandon-Lee Thulsie and Tony-Lee Thulsie. File photo.
Brandon-Lee Thulsie and Tony-Lee Thulsie. File photo.
Image: Facebook

It’s been over a year since the matter against Johannesburg twins‚ Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie‚ started and the case is finally ready for trial.

The pair appeared in matching black regalia‚ along with matching head scarfs and big glasses in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday as they were served with their indictment.

The matter was transferred to the High Court.

They will appear on October 20 for the pre-trial.

As they were led down to the court cells‚ the twins slung their backpacks onto their shoulders and looked at the packed court gallery.

They blew kisses to their mother before saying: “I love you.”

She left the court‚ wiping tears from her eyes after whispering‚ “I love you too‚” to her sons.

Her children‚ aged 24‚ face charges related to alleged terrorism activities.

They was arrested in Newclare in July 2016 in a police operation that involved several international policing agencies. They are alleged to have been plotting attacks against Jewish institutions as well as the US Embassy in Gauteng.

The attacks are said to have been part of a mission they were allegedly carrying out on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist organisation.

