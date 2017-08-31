South Africa

University vows to scrutinise 'millionaire' student's spending spree

31 August 2017 - 12:08 By Jan Bornman
Walter Sisulu University of Technology.
Image: Walter Sisulu University

Walter Sisulu University has said it would be scrutinising the full transaction records of Sibongile Mani‚ the student who accidentally received a R14-million payout.

The university and IntelliMali‚ the company tasked with the administration of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's food and book allowances‚ yesterday said Mani had "misappropriated" R818,000 of the money that was paid to her in error three months ago.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said on Thursday that Mani's IntelliCard‚ where the funds had been paid into‚ has since been blocked and the remaining balance had been retracted.

iPhones, weaves, whiskey: How 'millionaire' student spent R818,000 in 73 days

Jealousy drove the outing of "multimillionaire'' student Sibongile Mani, 27.
News
5 hours ago

"IntelliMali indicated that they will lay criminal charges against the student for the misappropriation of funds‚" Tukwayo said.

She said the company had taken full responsibility for the loss and indicated it would absorb the cost.

"All other student allowances are unaffected and will be available in full for the remainder of the year‚” said Tukwayo.

"A forensic investigation has been initiated to determine the exact circumstances around this incident. The full transaction records of the student’s spending spree are being scrutinised."

