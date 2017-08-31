Walter Sisulu University has said it would be scrutinising the full transaction records of Sibongile Mani‚ the student who accidentally received a R14-million payout.

The university and IntelliMali‚ the company tasked with the administration of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's food and book allowances‚ yesterday said Mani had "misappropriated" R818,000 of the money that was paid to her in error three months ago.

University spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said on Thursday that Mani's IntelliCard‚ where the funds had been paid into‚ has since been blocked and the remaining balance had been retracted.