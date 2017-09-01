A total of 45 miners have died in the country this year alone‚ the Department of Mineral Resources revealed on Friday

"This year alone I've visited more than 45 families‚" said Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

He was speaking at Harmony Gold's Kusasalethu mine‚ where five miners lost their lives after a seismic fall last week.

"Let it be a turning point when it comes to the issue of safety‚" Zwane said.

He said South Africa remained committed to finding safe ways to mine‚ adding that it was one of the countries with the fewest mining-related deaths in comparison to other mining giants.