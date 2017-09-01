A policeman is under police guard at a hospital in Cape Town after he allegedly shot and killed two family members and then turned the gun on himself.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning‚ according to police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

The 48-year-old officer allegedly murdered his 45-year-old wife and his 20-year-old step-daughter.

He then allegedly tried to commit suicide by shooting himself in the head.

"He was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. A double murder case was registered for investigation‚ '' said Van Wyk.

This incident comes after a policeman from Durban allegedly committed suicide after killing his girlfriend this week. IOL news service reported that she was also a police officer.

Moses Dlamini‚ spokesperson for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate‚ said they were called to the scene in Milnerton and took over the investigation.

Twenty eight cartridges were found at the scene.

Dlamini said the alleged killer was currently stable in hospital under police guard.

"Apparently‚ the suspect's two sons‚ who are teenagers aged 13 and 17… were in the house when the shooting occurred and they reported to the police station‚ after which the police rushed to the scene‚" said Dlamini.