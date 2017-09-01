Motsepe: ‘We are responsible for miners who died at Harmony Gold’

Harmony Gold chairman Patrice Motsepe on Friday said his mine would not shy away from the fact that it was responsible for each of the mine workers under its employ‚ including the five who died underground last week.

He was speaking at the mine's Carltonville premises after the retrieval of the last two bodies on Thursday. The group had been trapped underground following a seismic fall last Friday.

"Workers should not come to the mines to lose their lives. That is unacceptable. We have to take full responsibility in the sense that they come to us and we are accountable for them‚" Motsepe said.