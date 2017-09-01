How long could it take Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani to repay R818‚000?

It took the second-year accountancy student just 73 days to splurge R818‚000. The money was part of an erroneous payment of R14.1-million - instead of her usual R1‚400 monthly food allowance.

It could take significantly longer to repay the money - enough to comfortably buy a brand new Audi Q5 2.TDI S Quattro or a Range Rover Evoque SE SD4 for cash.

Intellimali‚ the company responsible for the administrative error that caused the payment‚ said Mani would be held liable to repay the money and could potentially be criminally charged.