The Hawks arrested a moneylender withdrawing money allegedly from her clients’ accounts using their social grants cards.

The arrest took place at an ATM in Barkley West‚ Northern Cape‚ on Thursday. The 44-year-old woman was found in possession 15 South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) and Easypay cards‚ as well as R7 230 in cash.

The woman was charged with contravening sections of the National Credit Act‚ which deal with unlawfully having the possession of and using "any document‚ number or instrument" regarding money lent to a client.

She is to appear in Barkley West Magistrate’s Court on September 20.

In unrelated cases‚ six loan sharks pleaded guilty in to the charge of contravening the National Credit Act 34.