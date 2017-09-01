Student's card blocked after R14m bungle

Walter Sisulu University has said it will be scrutinising the full transaction records of Sibongile Mani, the student who accidentally received a R14-million payout.

The university and IntelliMali, the company tasked with the administration of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's food and book allowances, said on Wednesday that Mani had "misappropriated" R818,000 of the money paid to her in error three months ago.

University spokesman Yonela Tukwayo said on Thursday that Mani's IntelliCard, which the funds had been paid into, had since been blocked and the remaining balance had been retracted.