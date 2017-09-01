South Africa

Student's card blocked after R14m bungle

Funds: How did payment happen and why did it take so long to detect it?

01 September 2017 - 07:26 By Jan Bornman
Walter Sisulu University student and Pasma leader Sibongile Mani
Image: Supplied

Walter Sisulu University has said it will be scrutinising the full transaction records of Sibongile Mani, the student who accidentally received a R14-million payout.

The university and IntelliMali, the company tasked with the administration of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's food and book allowances, said on Wednesday that Mani had "misappropriated" R818,000 of the money paid to her in error three months ago.

University spokesman Yonela Tukwayo said on Thursday that Mani's IntelliCard, which the funds had been paid into, had since been blocked and the remaining balance had been retracted.

"IntelliMali indicated it will lay criminal charges against the student for the misappropriation of funds," Tukwayo said. She said the company had taken full responsibility for the loss and indicated it would absorb the cost.

"All other student allowances are unaffected and will be available in full for the remainder of the year," said Tukwayo.

"A forensic investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances. The full transaction records of the student's spending spree are being scrutinised."

The chairman of the portfolio committee on higher education and training in parliament, Connie September, said on Thursday that MPs wanted to be fully briefed about the erroneous payment. It wanted to know how such a dubious act occurred and why it took so long to be identified.

The committee wants to know how many students could have benefited from the money, September said. "It's unacceptable such a grave mistake could occur undetected."

