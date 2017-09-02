South Africa

474 shacks demolished after Cape Town land invasion

02 September 2017 - 16:00 By Timeslive
Some of the 474 shacks demolished in Khayelitsha on Saturday.
Image: City of Cape Town

Almost 500 newly built shacks were demolished on Saturday after a land invasion in Cape Town.

Cape Town law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said the structures were elected unlawfully near Monwabisi resort‚ on Baden Powell Drive in Khayelitsha.

“Some 474 unoccupied structures were demolished and 43 occupied structures were identified and eviction will be effected via the legal process‚” he said.

Offiicers from the police and City of Cape Town law enforcement “were met with a large degree of hostility by a crowd of people at the scene but the operation was conducted in a professional manner”.

