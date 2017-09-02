A 26-year-old court official was arrested by the Serious Anti-Corruption Unit of the Hawks last week for contempt of court after he failed to show up for a court appearance in April this year where he faced various counts of theft amounting to just under R50‚000.

The official‚ Charlton Chad Alberts‚ who worked as a financial clerk at the Laaiplek Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape‚ is alleged to have stolen cash paid in by civilians at court for various transactions which included bail and fines.

According to Hawks spokesperson‚ Captain Lloyd Ramovha‚ the crimes were allegedly committed between December 2015 and February 2016.

He was initially arrested during 2016 following investigations into his alleged unlawful activities and made a series of court appearances before absconding.

Western Cape Provincial Head of the Hawks Nombuso Khoza said on Saturday that corruption involving state officials‚ regardless of the value involved‚ would not be tolerated.

“The public is dependent on officials to set good examples in society. The alleged actions by the accused are the exact opposite of this‚” she stated.

The matter has been postponed until Wednesday September 13.