A government employee was arrested on Friday for alleged bursary fraud amounting to more than R80‚000‚ the Hawks said.

The woman‚ Lindiwe Cynthia Nqumashe‚ 44‚ who works for the Department of Health in Kimberley in the Northern Cape‚ appeared briefly at the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Friday on several charges of fraud and money laundering, Hawks spokesperson Captain Philani Nkwalase said.

She was released on R3‚000 bail and the case was postponed to September 12.

Nkwalase said that Nqumashe is attached to the students’ bursary funds office dealing with allocation of funds to successful bursary applicants.

“She allegedly approved extra payments for bursary to be paid in certain student’s university accounts and thereafter contacted University that the Department paid extra funds by mistake and request them to pay back part of the extra funds into a specific account which she allegedly used to launder the bursary funds and used it for her personal gain. “The fraudulent incidents allegedly transpired between 2009 until 2014 and a number of students were targeted in the alleged fraudulent activity‚” Nkwalase said in a statement.

The Hawks had launched an investigation into the matterin 2016 after receiving a tip-off about the alleged movement of funds to an individual’s account‚ Nkwalase added.