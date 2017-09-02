The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) has dismantled two clandestine drug manufacturing laboratories in Gauteng and seized a quantity of illegal drugs believed to be methcathinone (CAT) and dagga.

Five people‚ aged between a 32 and 42‚ were arrested for manufacturing and dealing in drugs and are scheduled to appear at the Kempton Park and Midrand Magistrates Court Magistrate Courts respectively on Monday‚ Hawks spokesman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.

“The SANEB members effected a search warrant at the private Avalon Lifestyle Estate in Norkem Park on Thursday morning. A clandestine drug production laboratory was found inside one of the houses at the estate with methcathinone drugs worth an estimated R3-million. Subsequently the team conducted another search at Santavo Estate in Glen Marais and seized CAT valued at about R20‚000. Four suspects which includes a couple were arrested in both swoops‚” Mulamu said.

In a separate incident‚ SANEB received information of a couple who were peddling dagga in the Randfontein area‚ Mulamu said.