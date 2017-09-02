Hawks dismantle two drug labs in Gauteng‚ arrest five people
The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) has dismantled two clandestine drug manufacturing laboratories in Gauteng and seized a quantity of illegal drugs believed to be methcathinone (CAT) and dagga.
Five people‚ aged between a 32 and 42‚ were arrested for manufacturing and dealing in drugs and are scheduled to appear at the Kempton Park and Midrand Magistrates Court Magistrate Courts respectively on Monday‚ Hawks spokesman Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said.
“The SANEB members effected a search warrant at the private Avalon Lifestyle Estate in Norkem Park on Thursday morning. A clandestine drug production laboratory was found inside one of the houses at the estate with methcathinone drugs worth an estimated R3-million. Subsequently the team conducted another search at Santavo Estate in Glen Marais and seized CAT valued at about R20‚000. Four suspects which includes a couple were arrested in both swoops‚” Mulamu said.
In a separate incident‚ SANEB received information of a couple who were peddling dagga in the Randfontein area‚ Mulamu said.
“The members conducted a search warrant and seized dagga. A second couple were arrested for alleged drug trafficking. Further investigations led the team to a house in Carlswald‚ Midrand‚ on Thursday morning where they discovered a hydroponic dagga cultivation laboratory and dried dagga inside the house worth almost R300‚000. A suspect was arrested and he will appear at the Midrand Magistrate’s Court.”
Hawks Provincial Head Major-General Prince Mokotedi has applauded the SANEB members for their “tireless and continuous fight against illegal drugs and the continuous dismantling of illicit drug manufacturing laboratories in Gauteng”.
"Drug dealing brings guns and violence into our communities. Those who feel they can deal drugs without consequences in this province should think again. We are extremely thankful to members to societies for the partnerships that continue to help us rid our streets of illegal narcotics. The Hawks will continue to keep the pressure on those who choose to participate in illegal drugs selling in our communities‚” said Mokotedi.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP