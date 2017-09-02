A Johannesburg Metro Police officer died on Friday afternoon after being struck by a car while on point duty.

Joburg MMC for public safety Michael Sun said that the JPMD officer‚ who was deployed to do traffic point duty at the intersection of the M1 and Marlboro Drive‚ was critically injured when he was hit by a vehicle and died later at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle had been arrested and would be facing charges of murder or culpable homicide‚ he said.

The officer‚ who hailed from Limpopo and resided in Tembisa‚ is survived by his wife and two children.

“It is tragic that this incident comes just a week after I called on motorists to slow down when approaching points-men on duty.

“I once again call on residents to adhere to the rules of the road‚ and to take not only their safety‚ but also the safety of others‚ into consideration when driving‚” Sun said.